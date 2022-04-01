Many Cited For Illegal Fishing As New Season Starts in New York

There are a number of new rules for people who want to fish across New York State.

On Wednesday, the New York State DEC released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the new items were anglers accused of fishing out of season in Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties.

Illegal Fishing in the Hudson River

On March 15 and 16, ECOs conducted details along the Hudson River in Orange, Rockland, and Westchester counties in search of anglers taking striped bass out of season.

DEC DEC loading...

In Orange and Rockland counties, officers issued 10 tickets and seized six out-of-season striped bass, officials say.

DEC DEC loading...

In Westchester County, ECO Franz observed a vehicle on the side of the road in a closed-off area and decided to investigate. While approaching the vehicle, the ECO discovered the driver with a large garbage bag containing out-of-season striped bass, two catfish, a white perch, and a fish later determined to be a shortnose sturgeon, officials say.

DEC DEC loading...

Shortnose sturgeon are an endangered species and protected under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

Officer Franz ticketed the angler for a host of Environmental Conservation Law violations and donated the striped bass to a local wolf conservation center. The sturgeon is being used for outreach and educational purposes.

Fishing on the lake at sunset. Fishing background. smiltena loading...

New Fishing Regulations to Start April 1 in New York State

On Friday, April 1 a number of new fishing regulations took effect in New York State.

Some of the changes include:

You can see the full list of changes by CLICK Here:

Creatures Emerging From Hibernation in the Hudson Valley There are many different creatures that hibernate during those colder months, like other mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and insects according to New York State Parks Department

See what sort of animals could be waking up in your Hudson Valley neighborhood in March and April.