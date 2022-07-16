Mammoth $2 Million Mansion Minutes From Darien Lake [PHOTOS]

There are homes and then there are luxury mansions that most of us can only dream of. What is the ideal home for you? Is it a quaint home with a white picket fence in a village somewhere? Or is it a sprawling home with a huge pool and lots of acreage?

No matter which is your perfect palace, I think we can all agree that this home on Seven Day Road in Darien Center is pretty amazing. The shower alone is one of the most unique and awe inspiring that I have ever seen. My wife and I watch a bunch of shows on HGTV and this place is as good as any of the mansions on those shows! Check out the pool and the kitchen!

Mansion On Seven Day Road

The real estate market has been hot to say the least. Houses have been selling for way more than the asking price and many of the buyers are not adding any inspections or stipulations. If you want to buy a home, be ready for a rise in interest rates. There is also a rumor that the Fed may raise the interest rates another .75% before the end of July.

This mansion in Darien Center, just a short drive from Darien Lake was built in 2011 and sits on 28 acres and offers so much:

This 6,001 SF masterpiece has a Wine Cellar, Radiant Heated Floors, Central Vac, Security, Sound & Water Systems, 3-car Heated Garage. Home hidden behind 1400’ Drive, 2 Acre Stocked Pond, Snowmobile/ATV Trails & Breathtaking Nature!

