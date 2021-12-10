Man Crashes Car Into Tower Of Hope Clock At Utica City Hall

State Police say a New York City man was arrested on weapons charges following a traffic stop in Utica.
28-year-old Carl Davis of Manhattan is a convicted felon who is currently on parole.
Police says Davis is charged with fleeing from a traffic stop, losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the concrete steps of the Tower of Hope clock tower at Utica City Hall.
Davis was apprehended near the scene of the accident without incident.
Troopers allegedly found a loaded 9mm handgun in Davis’ vehicle.
Davis is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and false personation.
This arrest is a result of the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative which includes members from the New York State Police and the Utica Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit.
Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s
Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s.
THIS is Why You Should Move Over for
The New York State Move Over Law was enacted in 2012 to protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers, tow and service vehicle operators, and other maintenance workers stopped along roadways while performing their duties. This is what happens when you don't move over. It's not only dangerous, it's the law!
11 Pizza Places Open Christmas Eve In The Utica And Rome Area
If your family goes all out for Christmas Eve dinner, sometimes figuring out what's open for you to order from can be a drag. Christmas Eve should be for spending time with your loved ones who traveled from near and far, not spent working the day away in the kitchen. Honestly, that's what Thanksgiving is for right? This is what makes pizza one of the ideal dishes for Christmas Eve gatherings, and it's good to know what places are open and what offers are available.
It is important to have the proper plans in place ahead of time. No one wants to be left scrambling for a decent pizza. Do you want your Christmas Eve gathering to be full of frozen pizza? Or, do you want your gathering to be full of amazing local pizza?
Luckily, on social media, the Facebook Group 315 Menus has your back
. Recently the question was asked about Christmas Eve, and what's open vs what's not. Here's a list of 11 that was highlighted. If you know of more options, feel free to text us on our station app.