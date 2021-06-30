World-renowned Illusionist Leon Eitenne will be bringing his show to Old Forge for the Summer.

Leon will be performing a series of Magic Rocks! shows at the Strand Theater in Old Forge starting this Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 at 8:00 PM.

Leon be performing his hit show in this one‐of-a‐kind, 100% interactive performance.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at OldForgeMagic.com.

Here is the rest of the schedule of performances at the Strand:

Friday, July 2nd, & Saturday, July 3rd

Monday, July 5th, Tuesday, July 6th, Wednesday, July 7th & Thursday, July 8th

Friday, July 9th, Saturday, July 10th & Sunday, July 11th

Friday, July 16th, Saturday, July 17th & Sunday, July 18th

Friday, July 23rd, Saturday, July 24th & Sunday, July 25th

Friday, July 30th, Saturday, July 31st & Sunday, August 1st

Friday, August 6th, Saturday, August 7th & Sunday, August 8th

Friday, August 13th, Saturday, August 14th & Sunday August 15th

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the Old Forge staple to close its doors.

“The effects of the COVID‐19 pandemic have impacted local businesses, restaurants, entertainment,and tourism. We all need to pull together to help our local community anyway we can.” said Eitenne. “This is our way of giving back. With the pandemic restrictions finally lifted, we want to get people excited and having fun together again after a long year apart.”

Opening in 1923, The Strand Theater has played a fundamental role in Adirondack tourism for nearly 100 years.

From its iconic neon marquee to the old-­‐fashioned popcorn machine, many vintage elements still reside in the theater.

Leon has toured the world with his hit Magic Rocks! show and has appeared on America’s Got Talent, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Penn & Teller Fool Us, and more.