Mad Batter Bakery Of Mohawk May Be Closing Within Days, Here’s Why

The Mad Batter Bakery of Mohawk, just a short drive from Utica, may not be open much longer. Here's what we know:

A post on the business Facebook page said the following:

With the cost of materials ,payroll and other costs, we may not be open for too long. I'm giving until Monday. I will still provide our wholesale accounts with breads until we are no longer there. Just a heads up, be very careful who you trust."

As you read through the comments, it seems that someone has been allegedly robbing the bakery out of money. The bakery confirms someone caused a trust issue, but they won't name names:

I would never give out her name. If she didn't have an addiction she never would have done it. I just hope she gets better. Her life is just as important as mine.

Many Central New Yorkers are very sad with the news that the bakery could be closing:

Nancy Evans Pratt: "Worse news since COVID! Hope you will accept any help offered to let your business stay!"

Ashley Bunce: "What can we do as a community to help??? We cannot lose you!! We love you guys so much & would hate to see you close!"

Even though the business didn't seem to be a fan of a GoFundMe, fans of the bakery want to help. Many are calling it a hand up, not a hand out.

They have given so much to the community in the short few months. We can’t lose them! Please help if you can!"

A goal has been set for $5,000, and you can donate and learn more here.

