Mohawk Fireman Celebrates 62 Years of Service in Central New York

Kenneth Palmer from Mohawk may just have the most years of service and care under his belt.

This summer, Palmer celebrated 62 years as an active volunteer firefighter with the Mohawk Fire Department. He's getting ready to turn 84 years old in September, at which point he'll have spent almost 74 percent of his life in service.

Over the years, Palmer has held a number of titles, including Fire Chief, President and Vice President of the Herkimer County Fire Chief's Association, Chaplain, and Chief Chaplain for the New York State Fire Association. He has also served the Newport Fire Department as a training officer and Chaplain.

Palmer's daughter, Karen, nominated her father for First Responder Friday, calling him a hero... and rightfully so.

"My father is a true hero and has taught me the true meaning of dedication, inspiration, unconditional love, faith and passion," Karen Palmer wrote in her submission. "To this day my father still goes to fire calls and to me his dedication goes without saying."

New York Representative Claudia Tenney honored Palmer for his years of service in the U.S. House back in 2018, acknowledging the leadership and courage he continues to show.

"On February 25, 2000, Ken underwent successful quadruple bypass surgery," Tenny said. "Despite the hardships he endured during this stressful time, Ken had a strong support system. He often credits his beautiful wife, Sharon, and so many family members and friends praying for him, from New York to California, during his enduring struggle. Now, as a red cap ambassador for the American Heart Association, Ken provides compassionate support to others suffering from heart disease and heart-related illnesses."

After 62 years of service to Central New York, Ken Palmer is certainly a hero in our books and we are proud to honor him for First Responder Friday. Thank you for all you continue to do, Ken!