Mohawk Man Killed in UTV Accident
A Mohawk man is dead following a UTV accident in the town of Salibury.
New York State Police are investigating a fatal UTV crash that occurred on Thompson Road in the town of Salisbury.
The preliminary investigation revealed 41-year-old Michael Miles of Mohawk, New York, was driving a UTV westbound in the eastbound lane on Thompson Road, at a high rate of speed, when he ran into the back of another UTV.
Miles, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to Little Falls Hospital via MOVAC Ambulance where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The driver of the other UTV, 41-year-old Richard Lamphere, of Salisbury, New York, was not injured in the crash.
New York State Police in Herkimer are continuign to investigate.
