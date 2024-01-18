Rare Macho Man Item Surfaces in New York, Then Quickly Disappears

Almost as quickly as a New York eBay seller posted an intriguing personal item owned by the "Macho Man" Randy Savage, they removed it.

So, my question to you is... what's the most you've ever paid for a pair of jeans?

"Macho Man" Randy Savage was always my favorite growing up. The charisma, the costumes, the incredible in-ring performances. He was absolutely captivating to watch. And who the hell talks like that? Like an ogre gargling broken glass? The Macho Man, that's who.

via GIPHY

I use eBay quite a bit, both for buying and selling, and I have a few select "saved searches" that will immediately notify me when a new item is listed. One of those searches is for "macho man randy savage screen worn." Meaning, a clothing item that was actually used by the Macho Man.

I'll never forget last year when one of his custom cowboy hats popped up for $2,000. I was prepared to go into debt to buy this. My reasoning was that it would only appreciate in value. "You know, like a Princess Diana dress, or Jackie Kennedy hat!" I kept saying to whomever would listen. But as I agonized over the difficult decision as to whether I should buy a $2,000 hat or pay my heating bill, someone else had swooped in and purchased it.

"NEVER AGAIN!" I thought.

But these pants were WAY beyond what I was willing to pay. The seller was asking $12,000!! And it appears they were from his time as a color commentator, when his in-ring performances were winding down. So they weren't quite as iconic as some of his other costumes.

Still, I wanted to watch the auction out of curiosity.

A couple of minutes later, when I went to show this item to a co-worker, I noticed the listing had been removed. The reasoning?

"This listing was ended by the seller because there was an error in the listing."

So it wasn't even that someone had purchased it in that short amount of time. Unless a private deal had somehow been struck, which eBay does everything in its power to prevent.

I guess I'll never know what happened to these jeans. They're not coming home with me, that's for sure.

One day I will own something worn by the Macho Man. One. Day.

