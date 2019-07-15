The 2019 Boilermaker is in the books and race officials held their post-race news conference at Boilermaker Headquarters today.

President Mark Donovan says despite a delay in the start of the wheelchair and 15K races due to a homicide investigation, the race was another big success.

Boilermaker Medical Director Dr. John Detraglia says 88 runners were treated in the medical tent, which is believed to be an all-time low.

11,195 runners finished the 15K and 4,340 finished the 5K race.

You can find Boilermaker results at boilermaker.com.