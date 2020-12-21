Lottery Surpasses $600 Million Jackpots for Christmas Week

The combined jackpots of the most popular lottery games in the United States have reached a new milestone this week. As we get ready for Christmas, the jackpots have climbed over $600 million!

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night with the jackpot standing at an estimated 330-million-dollars. The Powerball jackpot is an estimated 321-million-dollars.

If you drive along the Thruway or Route 5, you may have noticed the lottery billboards. Since the COVID pandemic began, the lottery seemed to have stalled and it has taken a while to get to the numbers we are seeing now. With most bars around the nation shutdown, games like Quick Draw have not been getting the cash flow that they were a year ago.

But Christmas is always a great season for the lottery. Lottery tickets of any variety make a great last-minute gift and are always a good stocking stuffer.

Paying off bills and giving some to family seem to be the things that most would use the money for if they win. But what do you do with the rest of the money? For me, I would most likely spend it on a big ranch out west and perhaps a home in The Keys. Both locations are my ideal vacation spots.

Good luck this week and a Merry Christmas to you and your family!