Chill & Have Dinner Inside These 5 Capital Region Restaurants with Igloos

One of the coolest things to do is to chill inside an igloo at a local restaurant this winter. Here are 5 restaurants that offer a unique, cool dining experience. Check them out.

Check Out These Cool Ice Bars in the Lake George Region

If you are looking for something cool and different to do this winter, head on up to the Lake Geroge region and check out the many ice bars they have to offer. There are full frozen bars you can sit at, enjoy ice luges, fire pits surrounded by ice, and even photo-ops with ice sculptures you can get in or pose with.
