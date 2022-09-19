Up! Up & Away! The Beautiful Adirondack Balloon Festival This Week!

A special tribute is attached to the 49th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival this year. The event runs from September 22nd through the 25th. This year's festival will honor Joan Grishkot. She and her husband Walter co-founded this spectacular event. Walter passed away in 2011 and Joan passed away in 2021.

Photo Credit: Yaritza C. Desardén Facebook page Photo Credit: Yaritza C. Desardén Facebook page loading...

The President of the Festival's Board of Directors, Mark Donahue said,

Joan will never be forgotten. Her commitment to public service was unmatched serving as Warren County Health Director and serving on the Board of Directors of more than 20 local not-for-profits.

On Saturday morning, there will be a special tribute to Joan before the launch along with a few surprises according to the Saratogian.

What Can We Expect at the 49th Adirondack Balloon Festival?

There are some new shapes this year including the Tasmanian devil-like balloon that they call "TAZ". The old favorites will still be flown including:

Sunny Boy

Adirondack Balloon Festival Facebook page Adirondack Balloon Festival Facebook page loading...

Mr. Snowman

Adirondack Balloon Festival Facebook page Adirondack Balloon Festival Facebook page loading...

Pandy the Panda Bear

https://www.facebook.com/adirondackballoonfest/photos/4593725013992376 https://www.facebook.com/adirondackballoonfest/photos/4593725013992376 loading...

Plus there is another new balloon added to the festival from Montreal, Canada called "The Bird".

There will be food vendors, kids' activities, live music, and more throughout the festival. The event starts at Crandall Park in Glens Falls and the other events will take place at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport.

There will be a flight of 50 balloons Friday night, September 23rd along with special shapes. Saturday, September 24th check out the "Light Up The Night Moonglow" starting at 8 pm with over 50 balloons. Sunday, September 25th, there will be a morning launch in honor of Walter and Joan with 75 balloons ascending.

Adirondack Balloon Festival Facebook Page Adirondack Balloon Festival Facebook Page loading...

To see the complete schedule for the Adirondack Balloon Festival, click HERE.