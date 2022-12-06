Magical Christmas Display in Central New York Puts Clark Griswold to Shame
There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame.
Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights. "I've got well over 500 strands of lights this year."
Disney Magic
Once the lights are hung, it's time to decorate the lawn. "I have a bunch of new characters, and I'm hoping to hit 100 before the end of the season."
Those characters are custom-made to add a little bit of Disney magic to the Christmas season. "After we had our first daughter we went to Disney and fell In love with it all," Bridget shared. "Disney sparks joy for us so Josh started making hand-painted characters to add to his display."
Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs, Lady and the Tramp, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell, and Dumbo are just a few of the Disney icons that join the Christmas favorites - Frosty, Rudolph, and The Grinch among all those twinkling lights.
Baby Yoda
Baby Yoda is among the new characters added this year. Rapke doesn't do it all alone though. He has a little help from the family. "My two daughters Teagan and Kinsley helped with painting and picking where the characters should go in the display."
Mega Tree
Also new this year is a 20-foot mega tree with 100 strands of lights. Josh called in the big guns for that one. "My father drove in from Rochester to help me get it up."
Eat Your Heart Out Griswold
"He officially now has more than Clark Griswold," joked Bridget. "I just wanted some candles in the windows and maybe a lit wreath with icicle lights, but he won’t hear anything of the sort. He spends hours hanging them all every year, jamming out to Christmas tunes, and stands there in awe when he's done."
Florence Court Lights
You can stand in awe too. Check out the pictures below, the video above, or see the display that would make Clark Griswold jealous at 205 Florence Court in Chadwicks, New York.