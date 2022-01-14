Longest Toboggan Chute in New York Finally Opening for Winter Sliding Fun

Fly down the longest toboggan chute in New York this winter. It's finally open for sliding fun.

What was once an Olympic ski jump chute is now a place for kids and kids at heart to slide down. The Lake Placid Toboggan Chute has been operating since the3 1960s. It was recently rebuilt from the ground up for toboggans to glide down and out onto Mirror Lake.

Photo Credit - YouTube via SJ Gaming Boys loading...

Since toboggans slide onto the frozen lake, the opening day varies each year. "We have been open as early as December 26 and one year it wasn't until February before we were in operation," a town of North Elba official shared. "Generally we get operating around the first full weekend in January. We like to have 12 inches of good solid ice to ensure the safety of our guests."

Toboggans fly down the ice-covered chute onto Mirror Lake. Depending on weather conditions toboggans can travel over 1,000 feet once they reach the frozen lake. With the recent stretch of frigid temperatures, the chute is opening this weekend.

Photo Credit - YouTube via SJ Gaming Boys loading...

Hours

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Noon-4:00 PM and 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

(Weather will closely be monitored on Saturday. It may be too cold/dangerous to open.)

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Noon-4:00 PM and 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Monday, January 17, 2022 Noon-3:00 PM

Photo Credit - YouTube via SJ Gaming Boys loading...

You can slide as much as you want during your scheduled time slot. Admission covers your toboggans rental that can hold 2-4 people. Don't forget to dress warm and wear winter boots. Durable pants, such as jeans are recommended.

Don't wear expensive ski pants. The friction created during the ride often wears through certain types of skiwear.

Ticket Prices

$15.00 for Adults

$10.00 for Students

COVID 19 Guidelines

Masks are required

Social distancing at 6 ft. apart while waiting in line

The toboggan chute is located on Parkside Drive in Lake Placid, New York, next to the Post Office.

19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace Over the Years Take a look back at the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace over the last few years.