Longest Snow Tubing Run in New York Just Two Hours from CNY
The longest tubing runs in the entire state are about 2 hours away from Central New York. It's time for a road trip.
Hunter Mountain boasts the longest tubing runs in all of New York State. The tubing lanes are nearly 1,000 feet long, and there's a carpet lift so there's no walking all the way back up.
Plus, there's a snack bar, a fire pit, and tons of family fun. Hunter Mountain's snow tubing park is suitable for all ages.
Saturday Sessions: Starting at 10 AM, 11 AM, 12 PM, 1 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM, 4 PM, 5 PM, 6 PM
Sunday Sessions: Starting at 10 AM, 11 AM, 12 PM, 1 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM
PRICES
Regular Tube (42" and above)
- Two-hour sessions every hour on the hour: $20 per person on Fridays; $25 per person on Saturdays and Sundays & Holidays. Please note, all sales are final.
Double Tube (adult & child tube / this tube is only permitted for a child between 33"-41" tall and will ride with the adult)
- Two-hour sessions every hour on the hour: $35 (price is for adult & child tickets)
- There is a limited amount of Double Tubes for each session. They are available on a first come first serve basis only. Please arrive early to request this style of tube.
- They cannot be purchased online and there is no discount associated with these tubes
To purchase tickets online, go to huntermtn.com