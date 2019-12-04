Longest Snow Tubing Run in New York Just Two Hours from CNY

The longest tubing runs in the entire state are about 2 hours away from Central New York. It's time for a road trip.

Hunter Mountain boasts the longest tubing runs in all of New York State. The tubing lanes are nearly 1,000 feet long, and there's a carpet lift so there's no walking all the way back up.

Plus, there's a snack bar, a fire pit, and tons of family fun. Hunter Mountain's snow tubing park is suitable for all ages.

While the opening date for the 2019-2020 tubing season hasn't been determined yet, it's coming up soon. Please call (518) 263-4223 ​to confirm availability and hours.

Saturday Sessions: Starting at 10 AM, 11 AM, 12 PM, 1 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM, 4 PM, 5 PM, 6 PM

Sunday Sessions: Starting at 10 AM, 11 AM, 12 PM, 1 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM

PRICES

Regular Tube (42" and above)

Two-hour sessions every hour on the hour: $20 per person on Fridays; $25 per person on Saturdays and Sundays & Holidays.​​ Please note, all sales are final.

Double Tube (adult & child tube / this tube is only permitted for a child between 33"-41" tall and will ride with the adult)

Two-hour sessions every hour on the hour: $35 (price is for adult & child tickets)

There is a limited amount of Double Tubes for each session. They are available on a first come first serve basis only. Please arrive early to request this style of tube .

. They cannot be purchased online and there is no discount associated with these tubes

To purchase tickets online, go to huntermtn.com