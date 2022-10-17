The lights go out, postponing the Comets opening game on Monday, October 17, 2022. Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM The lights go out, postponing the Comets opening game on Monday, October 17, 2022. Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM loading...

After the lights went out, fans were instructed to stay in their seats and wait for the power to come back on. Fans, officials and players were waiting for the power to resume and after approximately 15-minutes, players left the ice and went to the locker room. Another announcement from Aud security instructed people to stay seated as electrical crews worked to restore power. After about 30 minutes, the fire department was present and security announced that the game had been postponed, and the Utica Fire Department was evacuating the building. Fans were instructed to use their cell phone flashlights for light as they made their way out of the auditorium.

Aud staff members suggested to fans that generators would be turned on to restore electricity, however, the lights did not come back on. It was reported that National Grid was also notified and would be on the scene soon for repair.

AHL officials tweeted that the game had been postponed and would be made up at a later date.

