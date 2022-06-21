It's long been known that he was among the best in the sportscasting business, but now there's even more evidence.

Legendary Yankees radio play-by-play voice John Sterling (83 and soon to be 84) is winding down his career and will be resting-up by sitting out some of the team's away-series for the second half of the season. Filling in will be the former voice of the Utica Comets, Brendan Burke.

In Utica, we all remember Burke as the Comets' play-by-play voice for three seasons. He departed Utica after the 2016 AHL campaign to 'move-up' to the next level, taking over as the man behind the mic and the camera for New York Islanders television broadcasts on MSG.

That in itself is WOW!

He's also frequently heard during NBC on NHL playoff games on TV, and can be seen and heard minding the mic for hockey games on TNT, where is one of just two full-time broadcasters on the payroll. Add to that his role calling other sports, like the Lacrosse Premiere League on NBC Sports. Now to baseball and his upcoming role, at least temporarily, as an alternate voice of the Legendary Yankees, filling-in for a legend is his own right.

Say what you want about Sterling's occasional flubs - and they are sometimes hilarious! - he's a superstar in the broadcast game and has been for three decades-plus.

Burke grew into the role of broadcast front-man for the Islanders, then his work on the networks, to this role, which amounts to a LIVE audition to possibly sit in a sacred seat in the Mecca of the baseball world on a more permanent basis

(With a Utica Club in-hand) Cheers to Brendan Burke and best wishes from Utica!

