Some helpful news and notes for local hockey fans as the start to a new Utica Comets' season is just around the corner.

The Utica Comets 10th AHL season begins this Saturday in Pennsylvania against the Hersey Bears. But, all eyes are on Utica's home opener on Monday, as it was serve as the kickoff to the home schedule for the tenth season, but mark the 35th anniversary of the Utica Devils first home game at the Utica Memorial Auditorium.

To commemorate Utica hockey history, the Comets will wear alternate jerseys at ten home games this season, donning the classic 'U' logo with devil horns and a tail.

The home opener on Monday will also include an unveiling of the North Division Championship Banner captured by the Comets last season. The puck drops at the Adirondack Bank Center for Monday's tilt against the Scranton Wilkes Barre Penguins at 7:00 p.m.

Among the other special occasions fans are looking forward to this season:

October 28 th Trick-or-Treat with Naudie and Friends

October 29 th Kick-off of Utica Devils 35 th Anniversary Celebration

November 30 th Winter Giveaway

December 16 th Christmas with the Comets

December 17th Rockin’ the Rink: 80’s Night

You can find a complete listing of Utica Comets promotional nights here.

Also, $3 Beer Wednesday's are back this season.

2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Portraits MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JULY 07: Simon Nemec, #2 pick by the New Jersey Devils, poses for a portrait during the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) loading...

On the Ice

Recently drafted defenseman Simon Nemec has been assigned to the Comets. He was taken by the New Jersey Devils as the second overall selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and comes to town as an 18-year-old.

New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Simon Nemec #5 of the New Jersey Devils skates against the New York Rangers at the Prudential Center on September 30, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) loading...

Hailing from Slovakia he stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 190-pounds and was part of the country's Bronze metal winning team at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. While making that announcement, the Comets and Devils also announced that Kevin Bahl - a defensemen who played in 54 games for Utica last season.

Last Season

Playing in their first season as affiliate of the New Jersey Devils (and their 9th overall), Utica posted an impressive 43-20-8-1 record to win the AHL's North Division regular season crown. The Comets earned a first round bye to the North Division Semifinal Playoff Series, but were upset by Rochester Americans 3 games to 2.

