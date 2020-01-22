NY Kid Starts Petition For Superbowl Saturday

The biggest problem with the Superbowl being on a Sunday night is Monday morning. Well, one kid from Western New York has an answer to the problem.

Frank Ruggeri is from the town of Avon and he has created a petition to have the NFL move the Superbowl to Saturday.

In his petition, Frank says that the move will be good not only for viewers but for the NFL as well.

It will get more money.and get more vistors to game.NFl will get more telavison views because most goverment jobs have off. have to more children to enjoy there beloved game on TV or at venue. Most of your playoff games are on saturday. Probably have to prices becuse more vistors will go

If you want to support Frank's petition you sign up below.

