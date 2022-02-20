Massena Man Charged with Murder in Death of 21-Year-Old Woman
According to a written release from the New York State Police, “the suspect, Michael Snow, 31, of Massena, NY, is charged with one count of murder 2nd degree in connection with the homicide. He is being held at the Saint Lawrence County Jail without bail. On the date of the homicide, Snow was observed operating the below-pictured vehicle, a gray Honda Civic bearing NY registration KVE2731. The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side door.”
The victim is identified as 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell of Patterson, New York. Howell was found deceased on College Park Road in Potsdam on February 18, 2022.
New York State Police were asked to take over the initial case from the Potsdam Police Department. Emergency responders were called to the scene for a report of an unconscious female on College Park Road in the village. The 21-year-old victim was found lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds. She was brought to Canton Potsdam Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Police had asked for help from the public locating the Snow, who was seen driving "...through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg and Massena between 5:00 PM and 8:30 PM on February 18. Witnesses were asked to contact the New York State Police Troop B Communications at (518) 873-2750.”
The New York State Police, Potsdam Police Department, University Police Department at SUNY Potsdam, Saint Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Department of Homeland Security continue to investigate.
[AUTHOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]