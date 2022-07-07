Is This The Tackiest House For Sale in Upstate New York?

Would anyone be offended if I deemed this house, possibly, the tackiest house that's listed for sale on the entirety of the New York real estate market? You can tell it has some awesome history, but the decor choice inside...just, why?

313 Main Street in Goshen, New York circa 1896 is a three bedroom, three bathroom brick and carriage house that was restored to replicate the truly romantic Victorian era.

I'm not gonna lie, I understand the effort, but I think it's ugggggggglllllllllyyyyyyy. However, if your a fan of the Victorian era, this could be your dream home.

Exquisite period detail throughout with high ceilings, step in bay windows, thick crown and floor molding. Welcoming entry leads to living room with marble fireplace and arched doorway to parlor, formal DR, large kitchen totally renovated in period style. 3 BRs and library/den. Walkup attic has been transformed into extraordinary space with wetbar, 1/2 bath and a brass spiral staircase to cupola.

This lovely property can be all yours, but doesn't come cheap. It's listed on the market for over one million dollars. Is that worth it? That would make your estimated monthly cost around $4,936 per month.

What Makes A Home "Victorian?"

According to Wikipedia a Victorian house generally means any house built during the reign of Queen Victoria. During the Industrial Revolution, successive housing booms resulted in the building of many millions of Victorian houses which are now a defining feature of most British towns and cities.

Here's your chance. Take a look at all the photos and let us know inside our station app if you dig it, or if you also think it's tacky.

