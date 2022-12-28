Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.

A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls.

It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.

The dreaded telemarketer calls! There is not much on this planet that is more annoying or intrusive. And well, when you think of it, they are just impolite! Well, good news - in the new year, a New York law may make these calls easier to deal with and in the long run, hopefully, make most of them disappear.

According to a News 10 report, a new New York state law will go into effect on March 6th "...that requires telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to their do-not-call list immediately after the telemarketer says their name and company."

So basically right up front these callers now need to give you the option to opt-out of those calls. So now instead of sitting through the pitch, you can get out and move on with your life right up front. And in a perfect world - the more you opt-out, the fewer calls you should receive.

