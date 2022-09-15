Is Bed Bath and Beyond Closing in New Hartford, New York?

Over the past year, we've heard a lot of announcements regarding large retail stores deciding to shift their focus and close stores. Bed, Bath and Beyond is one of those. In the last month, the company openly admitted that they are looking to stabilize finances and "turn around their declining sales."

We have a store here in New Hartford in Consumer Square, and ever since the announcement of the company looking to make cuts, many were wondering about the future of our very own location.

So, the question here is this: Is Bed Bath and Beyond Closing in New Hartford?

Unfortunately, the answer to that question is yes.

As of today, September 15, the company released a list of 56 stores it plans to close. They span across the U.S., from Washington to Arizona to Florida and up to Massachusetts. Last month, according to CNBC, the company said it would close about 150 of its namesake stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company's current fiscal year.

So, is there any details out yet about when their final day open will be?

We called the store to get more information and were told they learned of the information at the same time as the public and that they're unsure of any timeline for the closure.

