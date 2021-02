The owner of a store in Houston called Gallery Furniture is letting people stay overnight to get out of the cold. He goes by the name "Mattress Mack," and he's known for doing kind things like this. He also used his stores as shelters after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Source: Click 2 Houston