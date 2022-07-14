[PHOTOS:] Luxury Lake Placid House For Rent: Water Slide, Movie Theater, and More

Lake Placid is such a beautiful place for a getaway. Whether your looking to spend some time with family, friends, or even maybe a romantic weekend away with the person you love - it truly is the best spot for all different kinds of occasions.

Maybe you're looking to book a trip for you and a large group of friends or maybe your have a decent sized family you're looking to take somewhere? There's multiple options for you to rent, but this one is above and beyond incredible.

Escape to this luxurious 5-bedroom, 6-bath vacation rental home located in the beautiful town of North Elba, right outside of the beautiful Lake Placid, New York. This mountain manor boasts 7,000 square feet of elegant living space and everything you need for a relaxing stay both inside and out. Enjoy the private pool or hot tub as you take in the panoramic mountain views surrounding this home.

It can sleep 20 people with 5 bedrooms, 14 beds total, and six bathrooms for about $1,580 per night on Vrbo. A little pricey per night, but the house is totally worth it.

Your vacation begins the moment you step into this luxurious home, featuring vaulted ceilings and picture windows that allow light to pour in, creating a serene ambiance. Head into the great room and plop down on one of the plush couches encircling the wood-burning fireplace - ideal for cozy chats with your travel companions. Take advantage of the custom chef's kitchen, which is complete with high-end appliances, 2 sinks, and 2 dishwashers. This is an optimal space for preparing inspired meals for a large number of guests. Share your plate at the sleek breakfast bar or in the rustic dining area with seating for 8.

The house is truly immaculate, but something that makes it stand out is 1) the water slide that is attached to the pool (how fun, right) and 2) the movie theater room. Whether it's a family getaway or a friend getaway, this is the best space that you could ask for.

What are you waiting for? Take a look at the photos for yourself and book your stay here.

