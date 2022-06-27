Looking for a spot where you and all of your closest friends can kick back, relax and have fun for a weekend? Or maybe a venue for a family reunion? If you have a large group, this is the perfect Airbnb to rent this summer.

Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes (aka Wine Country, heck yeah) this Airbnb in Cayuga, New York is the perfect place for you. Here is just two factors that make it incredible: there's five thousand square feet of living space on 3 floors, with two hundred feet of private lakefront.

This property is not only large in size, but offers plenty of fun activities, such as swimming, fishing, kayaking and more. You can relax in the hot tub, sit around a campfire, and watch some pretty glorious sunsets.

"We provide kayaks, a canoe, and oars for your use during your stay. Life jackets are available, however, families with small children should bring child safety devices specific for their child. We have fishing poles available for your use as well. The nearest bait shop is only 3 miles down the road."

"There is a lakefront fire pit to enjoy each evening! Firewood is available upon request for an additional fee."

"A hot tub on the lower deck offers an amazing view of the lake while you relax."

"Guests are free to walk along the lake trail or simply lay on a blanket next to the water. Lawn chairs are provided both on the upper deck and down by the water. A lakeside shed has a sectional sofa for relaxing with windows overlooking the lake. Outdoor games & water floats can be found in the shed."

It offers a fully functional kitchen with all the appliances and utensils you would need for cooking. There's also a grill outdoors that you could take advantage of. Bedrooms are equipped with blankets and pillows so you don't have to worry about bringing that for your trip.

The price of this property is $663 dollars a night, so if you split that total between yourself and 15 other people, it's about $42 per night (excluding taxes.) Some weekends are booked currently, and the pricing may vary, but that's the base price.

Check out the photos below.

