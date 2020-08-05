Get Away From It All in a Cabin Atop a Waterfall

Get away from it all in a unique cabin in a unique place - on a waterfall.

Deep in a lush oak forest, on the bank of Bushkill Creek sits a hidden oasis on 32 acres. This is the most private home in the entire area. Situated just feet from the water, the falls can be seen and heard from every room in the cabin.

The Bushkill originates from a mountain spring at an elevation of about 1500 feet. You're hidden oasis is the highest in elevation of any home on the creek, where the water is untouched, full of trout, and extremely cold. Enjoy the beauty of nature as the creek draws an array of wildlife, from otters to owls, even an occasional bear.

Beneath a canopy of oak, hemlock, and tulip poplar, the cabin’s wrap around deck is the perfect platform for relaxing to the sounds of the falls, grilling, chilling, reading, writing, surfing, strumming, yoga, or whatever else you want to do.

Inside, the cozy living/dining room features a wood burning stove, hardwood floors, and the original wall slats that were milled from hemlocks grown on the property. There’s a comfy sofa and several pieces of wooden handmade furniture.

Off the living room, the kitchen is well lit by three windows. It features ceramic tile, a nice big work space, a collection of pots and pans, a gas range, drinking water, and a refrigerator/freezer stocked with a variety of condiments and ice.

In the bathroom you’ll find a full tub, shower, and all the basic necessities. Separated from the living room by a set of French doors, the bedroom features hardwood floors, closet space, and a super comfortable queen bed.

The cabin is located near Stairway Lake, a spring feed lake, home to large mouth bass, and a spectacular view of the valley. Accessible by foot only, you can hike there straight from the cabin or shorten your trip by driving to one of three nearby trailheads.

The magnificent Delaware River is just a few minutes downhill and offers amazing scenery, river trips and more great fishing. The river continues through Delaware Water Gap National Park which features some really impressive waterfalls, great hikes, and a bike path.

Your oasis awaits in Millrift Pennsylvania, a little over 3 hours from Utica. Book a night for $239 at Airbnb.com.