Spend the Weekend in NY’s Other Egg with Outdoor Wood Sauna

This unique egg-shaped dome sits in the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge in Wilmington, NY. It's the perfect weekend getaway no matter what season it is. It's camping at its best with all the amenities of home. There is a plush queen-size bed inside along with high-speed internet and heat. After you enjoy hiking, fishing, kayaking, or snowshoeing, you can relax in the hot tub or the beautiful wood-fired sauna. You are nestled in the woods where you can see local bears, coyotes, bobcats, and owls. There is also a fire pit where you can make smores and tell stories by the campfire.