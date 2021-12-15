Bizarre Rumor About The Kraft Plant In Upstate New York And Cheesecake?

There is a bizarre rumor on social media that Kraft will pay you $20 to not make cheesecake during the 2021 Christmas season. Is this true? We reached out to the Kraft production plant in Upstate New York for answers.

The Kraft Heinz plant in Lowville, New York, makes dairy products that include the famous Philadelphia-brand cream cheese. Who better to answer these rumors than the factory that makes an essential ingredient to any cheesecake.

Erika Berg Henty of Kraft was speedy with her response to our question- Is Kraft really paying people $20 to not make cheesecake this year? Also, does the money come from our plant here in Upstate New York?

The $20 does not come from any production / capacity budgets."

So where does it come from?

If you buy any dessert this holiday season (cookies, brownies, cupcakes), Philadelphia will reimburse the cost to replace your homemade cheesecake up to $20.

Visit SpreadTheFeeling.com to reserve one of the limited spots starting 12/17 at 9amET.

According to Google trends, cheesecake is America’s favorite holiday dessert and for the last 150 years Philadelphia Cream Cheese has been a major part in holiday gatherings. So why are they offering to pay you like this?

Unprecedented demand has left cream cheese shelves in grocery stores noticeably empty as people continue to use cream cheese as an ingredient in easy desserts & recipes, and at breakfast time. Philadelphia wants to spread the feeling this season and make sure you have the pleasure of dessert on your holiday table.

HOW TO RECEIVE YOUR $20 DIGITAL REWARD FROM PHILADELPHIA

Here's what Erika told us to do:

1) RESERVE: Starting on 12/17 and 12/18 at 12PM each day, be one of the first to reserve your spot to claim a limited dessert reservation.

2) BUY: Once your dessert reservation is confirmed with a unique one-time use link that is sent to you (do not share), buy any dessert with dated receipt between 12/17 – 12/24

3) REDEEM: Starting on 12/28 at 9am EST through 11:59pm EST on 1/4/22, use your unique link to submit your dessert receipt for your chance to receive a $20 digital reward.

You can read more online here.

15 Upstate NY Bakeries to Buy the Yummiest Christmas Cookies Christmas cookies. Just saying those words brings back memories of mom or grandma baking up a storm in the kitchen during the holiday seasons of your youth. Well, these are probably not the Christmas cookies that dear old Mom made, but they are all wonderful, delicious, creative. and bring the spirit of the season to your home or party in a nostalgic way. Check out these gorgeous photos!

Best Christmas Displays in Central New York Step aside Clark Griswold. There's a number of homes in New York that could give you a run for your money.

Oneida Mom Captures Christmas With Live Elf on the Shelf Move over Elf on the Shelf and make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous Elf on the Shelf to a whole new level.

