A lady in red decided to jump the lion barrier at the Bronx Zoo in New York City. The reason why is truly bizarre.

According to The Hill, this woman was wearing a red dress with a leopard-print scarf. Not only that, she was also holding roses.....as if she was trying out for Lion Bachelor. Once she was near the lions, the woman climbed over a barrier near the lion’s exhibit and yelled to the lion: “King, I love you, I came back for you."

Witnesses told NBC New York that this is when she took the incident to Crazyville a little bit more:

She then began throwing $100 bills toward the lion, who was still separated from her by a moat. She was gone by the time zoo staff arrived.

You would be shocked to know that this isn't the first time someone jumped in with the lions at the Bronx Zoo. A woman named Myah Autry climbed the same barrier and into the exhibit in 2019. She didn't bring money, she only danced for the lion saying it loved her. She was later arrested on two counts of criminal trespassing.

Authorities haven’t yet identified the woman in the most recent video, though witnesses on the scene have told media outlets they believe it the same woman who danced back in 2019:

"The Bronx Zoo has a zero-tolerance policy in matters such as this and will aggressively seek prosecution against this individual and anyone who violates park safety rules."

So to just recap, one woman told a Lion that she loved it.....threw $100 bills at it.....and then fled the scene. What was the lion suppose to do with the cash? Was it planning on seeing Wicked on Broadway since it's already seen the Lion King about a thousand times?

