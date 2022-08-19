15 Things to Know Before You Go to This Year’s New York State Fair

Enjoy a “Full Fair Experience” at the New York State Fair this year. All of your favorite fair exhibits, including the Sand Sculpture, the Butter Sculpture, and all of the animals are back. Here are 15 things to know before you go.

New Exhibits

There will also be two new exhibits to look forward to and one interactive social media experience. The New York State Energy & Environment Experience will present ways energy is enhancing our lives and helping save the environment and the Skilled Trades & Manufacturing Exhibit will have companies looking for workers, offering hands-on demonstrations.

New York State Exposition Center in the NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse NY Governor's Office loading...

Be Buttered

See what you'll look like as a Butter Sculpture. Just scan a QR code in the Dairy Products Building or on the 2022 State Fair Map to cue up a “Butterizer” filter on Instagram, which will superimpose your face onto a display of a Butter Bust.

Credit - NYSFair Credit - NYSFair loading...

World of Horses

Learn about the lives and needs of horses at the World of Horses exhibit. World of Horses takes place in the barn along Sioux Avenue on the Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Labor Day. Click here for more information.

Horse CCE Madison County loading...

Sea Lion Splash Show

Sea lions will perform three times every day during the week, and four times on the weekends. Don't forget to bring your camera for some great photos.

Credit - NYS Fair Credit - NYS Fair loading...

Favorite Food Vendors

The majority of the food vendors are returning for the 2022 Fair, and there are 15 new vendors to check out too.

Dozens of vendors are participating in a new promotion where they provide a sample of a signature dish – or a new concoction – for $2. The “Try 1 for $2” promotion features festival staples including meatballs, lemonade, and root beer floats, as well as more interesting delicacies like kangaroo Spiedies, deep-fried delights, and ice cream nachos.

Credit - NYS Fair Credit - NYS Fair loading...

Admission

Admission to the Fair is $3, and free for those 65 years old and up, and for children 12 years old and younger.

You can buy your tickets online at NYSFair.NY.Gov, by calling 1-800-514-3849 from 9 AM to 8 PM, and in person during the Fair at all gates through electronic kiosks.

Photo Credit - NYS Fair Photo Credit - NYS Fair loading...

Free admission on “Special Days”

Student Youth Day: Youth and students, ages 18 years old and younger, will receive free admission on Thursday, August 25.

Fire & Rescue Day: Those who are active and retired members of fire departments or an emergency medical services organization - paid and volunteer - will receive free admission Wednesday, August 31.

Armed Forces Day: All members of the military – active duty and veteran - will receive free admission on Thursday, September 1.

Native Americans Day: All people who identify as Native American will receive free admission on Friday, September 2.

Photo Courtesy The Great New York State Fair Photo Courtesy The Great New York State Fair loading...

State Fair Parking

$5 parking tickets may be purchased online in advance through Etix. Show your ticket electronically on your phone or a printed copy. EZPass Plus can also be used in the Orange and Brown lots as well as debit or credit cards.

Parking is available in designated Orange, Brown, Pink and Gray lots, and during the weekends at the Willis Avenue lot. The Pink and Gray Accessible lots are provided for anyone living with disabilities or transporting those who are.

Governor.ny.gov Governor.ny.gov loading...

Centro

The Centro drop-off and pick-up point are at the left of the Main Gate. Centro buses will run continuously to and from the Main Gate from the Syracuse Transit Hub in Downtown Syracuse, and Park-N-Ride locations at Destiny USA in Syracuse, and Long Branch Park in Liverpool. The last shuttle of the day is around 12 AM. A one-way ride is $1, and $.50 for people living with a disability, and children ages 6 to 9 years old.

Fair Trams

Trams run continuously on the Fairgrounds, stopping at nine stops from 10 AM to 10 PM. There is also a dedicated ADA shuttle that runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10 to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building from 9 AM to 12 AM.

Credit - NYS Fair Credit - NYS Fair loading...

Midway & Entertainment

Individual ride tickets can be purchased at any Wade Shows ticket booth on the Midway during the New York State Fair for $6.25 for five tickets. Wristbands, which grant “Ride All Day Access,” can be purchased online in advance for $25/person (Monday through Friday) and for $30 (Saturday and Sunday) by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24. Armbands will be available for $30 on weekdays and $35 on weekends at The Fair.

The “Fair Pass” is a digital ticketing app, where you can purchase tickets electronically through the FunTagg App, and avoid waiting in line. Just look for FunTagg Kiosks at the fair to load credit onto a card electronically.

There will be more than 50 rides to enjoy this year. Each takes anywhere between two and five tickets to ride.

NYS FAIR Photo Credit - NYS FAIR loading...

Free Music

There is lots of free music to enjoy during the 13 days of the New York State Fair. From country and rock to rap and pop the Chevy Court and Chevy Park stage is jammed packed with entertainment this year.

The Chevy Court Stage is located in front of the Fairgrounds, with music at 1 PM and 6 PM daily, except for Labor Day. The Chevy Park Stage is located in the rear of the Fairgrounds with concerts starting at 2 PM and 8 PM, except on Labor Day. On Labor Day, Chevy Court concerts start at 12 PM and 4:00 PM Chevy Park concerts start at 1 PM and 6 PM.

NYS Fair Chevy Court Credit - Michael Okoniewski-NYS Fair loading...

Parades Are Back

Parades will step off from the Exposition Center on the following days and times:

Pride Day, August 26 at 6 PM

Law Enforcement Day, August 29 at 6 PM

Fire & Rescue Day, August 30 at 6 PM

Armed Forces Day, September 1 at 6 PM

Labor Day, September 5 at 10:30 AM

Credit - NYS FAIR Credit - NYS FAIR loading...

COVID protocols

The State Fair will follow guidelines recommended by the CDC and the state Department of Health. There are no restrictions in place at this time. There will be bottles of hand sanitizer placed at gates and points of interest. In addition, dozens of restrooms provide ample amounts of soap and hand sanitizer.

Masks are not required in buildings but are on public transportation.

Smoking

Smoking is prohibited by law inside all Fair buildings, and by policy at Chevy Court and Chevy Park concert venues. Smoking will only be permitted in one of six confined areas designated for smoking as seen on this map. Any product that is legal to smoke in New York State can be smoked within the designated area.

The Fair runs from Wednesday, August 24 through Monday, September 5. Get all the details at NYSFair.NY.Gov.

Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair Try more of all the delicious food the New York State Fair has to offer with their 'Try 1 for $2' special.