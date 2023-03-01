Kiss Capping 2023 “End of the Road” Tour with 2 New York Dates

Rock and pop culture icons KISS have unveiled the last leg of their 2023 "End of the Road" tour. Their final two shows will see them play Madison Square Garden in New York City, on December 1st and 2nd. KISS has made it known they intend to retire from the road after these two back-to-back hometown shows.

KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10th through Live Nation.

KISS's "End of the Road" tour is currently in its fourth year, beginning in January 2019, before the COVID pandemic began. They made a stop at Syracuse's St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in August of that year.

KISS's current lineup includes original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. No word on if co-founding member Ace Frehley may join KISS onstage for any of the shows. Gene Simmons extended an invite to the former Spaceman back on Frehley's 71st birthday.

KISS 2023 tour dates:

October 29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

November 01 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

November 03 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

November 06 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

November 08 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

November 10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

November 12 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

November 13 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

November 15 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

November 18 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

November 19 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

November 21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

November 22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

November 24 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

November 25 - Indianapolis. IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 27 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

November 29 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

December 01 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

December 02 - New York, NY -Madison Square Garden

