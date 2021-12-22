New York Venue Updates Mask Polices For Games And Concerts

As COVID-19 continues to spike across New York State, Keybank Center has updated its mask policy for Buffalo Sabre and Bandit games and concerts.

The new policy affects children between the ages of 5 and 11. The current policy at Keybank Center is that anyone over the age of 12 needs to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination before attending games and events.

The new policy for children is that now all guests 5-11 will be required to present proof of at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for entry into all events, concerts, Bandits, and Sabres games.

Anyone under the age of 5 needs to wear a mask while attending a game or event at Keybank Center.

Also, mask-wearing is highly encouraged while at games and events as well for anyone over the age of 5.

Keybank announced the new policy to stay current with the current Nw York State mandate when it comes to indoor events.

New York State's policy states that all New Yorkers are to wear masks in all indoor places that are not private residences, including vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals unless a business or venue requires proof of vaccination upon entry.

Since Keybank Center requires proof of vaccination, you don't have to wear a mask while inside the building.

The Sabres are currently on break but are expected to be back in action at home on Monday, December 27th. The Bandits will be back at the action on January 8th. The next big event at Keybank Center will be the WWE on December 30th.

