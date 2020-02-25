Kennel Help Needed At Stevens Swan Humane Society

Stevens-Swan Humane Society (SSHS) is now hiring cat and dog kennel help.

If you're devoted to helping homeless animals, then this is perfect for you. Those 18 and over with a caring heart can apply in person at SSHS, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica.

The kennel associate is a part-time permanent year-round position paying minimum wage. Must be available weekends and holidays with a valid NYS driver's license with the ability to lift 50 lbs.

The above photo is of China Doll, and yes, she is up for adoption.

This beautiful girl is China, or as we like to call her, China Doll. 🍀🍀She has been through a lot in her six years of life, and she has the scars to prove it. During a domestic dispute, China stepped in to protect her owner, and she was stabbed. This was one of two incidents where she was protecting her owner from what we understand, the second incident landed her here. She has now been at the shelter for 1 YEAR and 7 months!! She is lucky to have survived being stabbed and we are so lucky to know her.

China is a dog that really struggles in the shelter environment. After she first arrived, she lost a lot of weight just from being anxious. She takes medication daily to help with her anxiety and is at a healthy weight now. She is not kept in the regular adoption area because of how anxious she was in there.

China lights right up when she sees people she knows and her whole body wiggles. She is without a doubt a favorite among staff members. She loves to give kisses and play outside in the fence. She does need to be an only pet and we would not recommend her with young children. She is very protective and loyal and it is apparent there is nothing she wouldn’t do for her those she loves. China Doll deserves a family who will be as loyal to her as she will be to them.

Please come ask to meet China if you think you can provide her the life she deserves! She is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccines.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society is a non-profit no-kill animal shelter with a mission to provide food, shelter, medical care, and love to animals in need with the help of surrounding communities and caring donors. Services provided include rabies clinics and low-income spay/neuter clinics. They also offer after-death services, including cremations and burials at My Pet Cemetery.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society

(315)738-4357

5664 Horatio St. Utica, NY, 13502