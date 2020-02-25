Ryan Newman Wants To Return To NASCAR Sooner Than Later

Just a week after involved in a major crash as the Dayton 500, Ryan Newman is hoping to be back in the driver's seat soon.

According to The USA Today, Steve Newmark, president of Roush Fenway Racing, expressed that feeling at a press conference on Monday.

"We do not have a timetable for Ryan's return," Newmark said. "I can tell you that his timetable is that he wants to be back as soon as possible."

While Newmark didn't go into details about the injuries that Ryan Newman suffered he did say that Newman's goal of winning a championship this year hasn't changed.

"Ryan's objectives have not changed this year," Newmark said. "His goal is to win the 2020 Cup championship."

Ross Chastain has been subbing in the #6 car since Newman was injured.