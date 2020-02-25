Here’s How to Get Into 2020 New York State Fair for Just $2

In days where it seems the price of everything keeps increasing, it's good to see something costing less. The New York State Fair will roll back the cost of tickets to 1990 levels. And a special Sale this Thursday will reduce tickets even more.

Admission to the 2020 Fair will be just $3 when purchased online and $5 at the gate. A significant drop from recent prices of $6 before the Fair and $10 during the run of the event. And this Thursday, February 27, the "Halfway To The Fair" sale will offer a limited number of tickets for only $2.

The $2 deal will only be available online at Etix.com. Individuals can purchase up to 8 tickets per person, even with the associated fees, the total cost will only be $2.16. The sale will end at 11:59 p.m. or when 10,000 tickets have been sold.

The Fair has ended ticket availability at retail locations for 2020, tickets will only be available through the Etix or at the gates. Sale of the $3 admission tickets will begin April 1 at Etix.com. You can order by phone through Etix customer support at 1-800-514-3849, but tickets will incur a $4.25 delivery charge. Tickets purchased at the gate will be $5

Discounted admissions are still held for special groups and promotional days throughout the Fair's run, August 21 through September 7. Get the complete list of special event days and more info on the $2 dollar sale at the NY State Fair's website.