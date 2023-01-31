Is This Popular Cereal That’s Been Around Since 1950 Going Away Forever?
Will some New Yorkers soon have a hard time finding their favorite breakfast cereal?
"I GOTTA HAVE MY POPS"
The rumor mill has been swirling about whether Kellogg's Corn Pops will be pulled from the shelves permanently. A shift in consumer consciousness to healthier breakfast options has has resulted in poor sales for certain cereals that were once enormously popular.
Kellogg's Corn Pops was first released in 1950, and was one of the first cereals sold after the conclusion of World War II. The product introduced a couple firsts in cereal manufacturing: a new method of corn popping, and new method of sugar coating.
A report last year from the website Diets in Review revealed that the cereal had been underperforming, netting $74 million in sales versus $200 million for another sugary cereal, Frosted Flakes.
KELLOGG'S SAYS "NOT SO FAST"
However, if you're still a person who's "gotta have their Pops," you may want to stock up while you still can. The market can be unpredictable and nobody wants to fall victim to price gouging (Grandma Brown's Baked Beans, anyone?)
Check out this retro Corn Pops commercial from 1990, featuring a young Paul Walker (of Fast & Furious fame):