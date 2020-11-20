Kansas Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Hit and Run

A Kansas man is under arrest and facing several charges, including Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree following a hit and run accident in the Town of Hartwick.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the scene in front of the Tops Plaza on State Route 28 and began their investigation.

Officials say witnesses at the scene saw a vehicle drive off the roadway and into the grassy area in front of the plaza and strike a pedestrian who was not on the roadway. Officials say those witnesses assisted the victim at the scene after seeing the driver fail to stop, re-enter the roadway and flee the scene at a high rate of speed.

Sheriff’s Deputies alerted patrols in the area about the suspect and vehicle information and both were eventually located by New York State Police near the State Route 28 and Interstate 88 interchange. Troopers held the suspect until Otsego County Deputies could respond.

Photo Courtesy of The Otsego County Sheriff's Office

The driver of the vehicle was then interviewed and identified as 23-year-old George Wang of Lawrence, Kansas, according to law enforcement officials. A further investigation by the Sheriff’s Office revealed Wang was targeting the victim with his vehicle with ill-intent, according to officials.

Officials say Wang was arrested and arraigned at the Otsego County CAP Court and is currently being held at the Otsego County Jail on $300,000 secure bond. Wang is facing the Attempted Murder charge, a charge of Vehicular Assault, Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs and Driving While Intoxicated. The victim in the incident is listed as being in stable condition and being treated for multiple injuries. The investigation is ongoing.