19-Year-Old from Franklinville Charged with Attempted Murder

A Cattaraugus county man is under arrest, charged with attempted murder after police say they had to tase him because he allegedly would not put down his gun.

Troopers and deputies with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office were called to the Ischua Creek under the Elm Street bridge in Franklinville, New York on Friday, May 13, 2022 for a report of a shot fired.

Ischua Creek near Elm Street in Franklinville, New York via Google Maps (May 2022)

Police say they found the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Craig J. Bubak of Franklinville, when they arrived at the scene. According to a written release from the NYSP, Bubak "was holding a 9mm polymer-based style pistol, “ghost gun,” with no serial number on Elm Street Bridge. After failing to comply with orders the Cattaraugus County Deputies tased Bubak which allowed an arrest to be made without any loss of life."

Bubak was injured by the taser and treated. Following treatment he was brought to the State Police barracks in Machias.

Ghost Gun Photo Credit: New York State Police (May 2022)

According to their preliminary investigation police say that Bubak had "threatened multiple people in that area and then fired one shot at a victim." That shot missed the intended target.

Assisting with the investigation were the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation, NYSP Violent Crime Investigative Team, NYSP Forensic Identification Unit, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office.

Bubac now faces the following charges:

Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree

Attempted Assault in the 1st Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

The teenager was arraigned at the Ellicottville Court and sent to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $7,500 cash bail or $12,000 bond.

