CNY Woman Had BAC of .28 When Arrested After Hit and Run: NYSP

A Central New York woman is facing several felony charges following an argument that ended with a woman being knocked unconscious after she was struck with a vehicle.

That is according to New York State Police who say when troopers arrived on the scene in the town Onondaga late Monday morning, they found 45-year-old Lynn Bowman of Nedrow, NY lying unconscious on W. Roswell Avenue.

Police had responded after reports of an argument and a hit-and-run pedestrian crash.

Bowman would be taken to the hospital and was fortunate to have suffered only minor injuries, according to state police.

Meanwhile, witnesses identified the driver as Aquilla Scott, 45, from Syracuse, saying she was also the one involved in the dispute with Bowman prior to the incident.

When troopers took Scott into custody at the State Police facility in LaFayette, they say her breath test registered a blood alcohol content of .28% She is now facing several charges including DWI with a previous conviction, Aggravated DWI for driving with BAC above .18%, Assault, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation - all felony counts - and a misdemeanor charge using a vehicle with an interlock system.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. Any charges mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

