Man Poses As Firefighter at Front Door, Then Attempts Sexual Assault: Police
A Unadilla man is being held behind bars after authorities say he went around posing a local firefighter to gain entry into at least one home, then tried to sexually assault a women once inside.
That's according to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, who has charged 33-year-old Felix Hartman with at least a half-dozen charges, including Burglary in the First Degree - a Class B Felony, and Attempted Rape in the First Degree - a Class C Felony.
The Sheriff's Office says it received a complaint on March 4 that a man, claiming to be a member of the fire department to gain trust and access to the home, had attempted to sexually assault a women who lived at there. In fighting off the perpetrator, the victim sustained an arm injury. When the suspect left, the victim called a neighbor who then contacted 911, according to the Sheriff's report.
Then, a few hours later, State Police received a complaint of a separate sexual assault in the Town of Otego. Investigators from both agencies worked together and were able to develop Hartman as the suspect and he was arrested soon after.
Hartman was remanded to the county jail on $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond. Currently, Hartman faces a total of six charges: two felony counts of burglary and attempted rape, along with misdemeanor charges of assault, forcible touching, stalking and criminal impersonation. In releasing news of his arrest, authorities said they were continue to investigate the circumstances and expected more charges would be filed against Hartman.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: All persons suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]