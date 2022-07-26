Passenger Killed in Crash on Shacktown Mountain Road in Pittsfield

A fatal crash in Pittsfield is under investigation.

Troopers with the New York State Police, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsfield Fire Department, Sherburne EMS, and Otsego EMS responded to the call regarding a crash at approximately 2:06am on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The incident took place on Shacktown Mountain Road in Pittsfield, New York.

In a written release the NYSP says that the results of a preliminary investigation show that the driver of a car was headed east on Shacktown Mountain Road when the vehicle “exited the roadway, went down an embankment and struck trees.”

The NYSP says a 22-year-old passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, also 22 years old, was brought to Bassett Hospital for physical injuries that police say are “non-life-threatening.”

The crash remains under investigation and it is not yet known what caused the driver to go off of the road.

Identities of those involved have not yet been officially released. No other vehicles were reported, at this time, to have been involved.

Witnesses, those in the area at the time with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Calls may be made to any police agency.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

