Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility

A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility.

Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York.

Police say that the results of their preliminary investigation revealed that Davis allegedly “burglarized a storage unit while in the presence of a small child.”

No physical injuries were reported.

Davis was being held at the Herkimer County Jail on charges that were unrelated to the most recent incident. Investigators took him into custody on Monday, August 8, 2022 and brought him to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office for processing without incident.

He was formally charged with the following:

Burglary in the Third Degree

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the latest charges in court at a future date. He was returned to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Amazing Photos from the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductions in Cooperstown, NY Don Laible takes his camera around Cooperstown, NY during the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction weekend on July 24, 2022.

Ouleout Valley Gentleman's Farm, Route 357 Franklin, NY Ouleout Valley Gentleman's Farm is located just on the outskirts of the historic village of Franklin in Delaware County, It features a 3 bay, two-story barn/garage

Oneida Indian Nation's The Villages At Stoney Creek Apartments The Oneida Indian Nation is announcing a new employees housing program. The Villages at Stoney Creek Apartments will 50 apartments avialable to workers at below-market rates.