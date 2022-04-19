Hartwick Man Linked To Series Of Burglaries In Otsego County

An Otsego County man has been arrested following an investigation into a series of forced entry burglaries at commercial businesses in March and April.

Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a burglar alarm activation at a local business in the early morning hours of April 17.

Upon arrival, deputies found the business had been broken into and multiple ATM’s were tampered with.

While conducting an investigation, a deputy saw a vehicle exiting a nearby parking with without its lights on.

A traffic stop was conducted and 66-year-old Clayton Monroe of Hartwick was identified as a suspect in the burglary.

Monroe was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Correctional Facility.

Deputies say once inside the facility, Monroe allegedly failed to comply with the booking procedures and in the process, a correction officer suffered an injury that required medical attention at Bassett Hospital.

Monroe is facing the following charges:

Burglary 3rd degree (2 counts) – Felony

Grand Larceny 3rd degree – Felony

Criminal Mischief 3rd degree – Felony

Assault 2nd degree – Felony

Criminal Mischief 4th degree (2 counts) – Misdemeanor

Possession of Burglar Tools – Misdemeanor

Assault 3rd degree – Misdemeanor

Multiple misdemeanor charges

Deputies say additional information obtained through the course of the investigation linked Monroe to multiple burglaries and larcenies that happened in Otsego County.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.

Monroe was arraigned and sent to the Otsego County jail on $250 cash bail.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Top 9 Corrupt New York Politicians The resignation of New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin is the latest in a long line of political corruption in New York State. Over the past two decades, we here in New York have elected more than 30 current or former politicians to positions where they would later be convicted of various acts of corruption. Here are the Top 9.

The Worst Spots for Panhandlers in Utica These intersections are where you're most likely to encounter a panhandler in Utica.