Hartwick Man Linked To Series Of Burglaries In Otsego County

Hartwick Man Linked To Series Of Burglaries In Otsego County

Otsego County Sheriff's Office

An Otsego County man has been arrested following an investigation into a series of forced entry burglaries at commercial businesses in March and April.

Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a burglar alarm activation at a local business in the early morning hours of April 17.

Upon arrival, deputies found the business had been broken into and multiple ATM’s were tampered with.

While conducting an investigation, a deputy saw a vehicle exiting a nearby parking with without its lights on.

A traffic stop was conducted and 66-year-old Clayton Monroe of Hartwick was identified as a suspect in the burglary.

Monroe was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Correctional Facility.

Deputies say once inside the facility, Monroe allegedly failed to comply with the booking procedures and in the process, a correction officer suffered an injury that required medical attention at Bassett Hospital.

Monroe is facing the following charges:

  • Burglary 3rd degree (2 counts) – Felony
  • Grand Larceny 3rd degree – Felony
  • Criminal Mischief 3rd degree – Felony
  • Assault 2nd degree – Felony
  • Criminal Mischief 4th degree (2 counts) – Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Burglar Tools – Misdemeanor
  • Assault 3rd degree – Misdemeanor
  • Multiple misdemeanor charges

Deputies say additional information obtained through the course of the investigation linked Monroe to multiple burglaries and larcenies that happened in Otsego County.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.

Monroe was arraigned and sent to the Otsego County jail on $250 cash bail.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE:   This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office.  The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.  At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Top 9 Corrupt New York Politicians

The resignation of New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin is the latest in a long line of political corruption in New York State. Over the past two decades, we here in New York have elected more than 30 current or former politicians to positions where they would later be convicted of various acts of corruption. Here are the Top 9.

The Worst Spots for Panhandlers in Utica

These intersections are where you're most likely to encounter a panhandler in Utica.

These 15 New York State Counties Have The Highest Home Prices

Buying home across America is expensive. According to Realtor.com, the national median home price for single family homes hit a new record high of $405,000 in March. Where in New York State are the highest home prices?

Based on the most up to date statistics from Realtor.com, these 15 counties have the highest median home prices. Scroll through to see how much they cost and what the largest and/or most expensive home on the market in that county looks like.
Filed Under: clayton monroe, Otsego County Sheriff's Office
Categories: WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top