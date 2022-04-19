Hartwick Man Linked To Series Of Burglaries In Otsego County
An Otsego County man has been arrested following an investigation into a series of forced entry burglaries at commercial businesses in March and April.
Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a burglar alarm activation at a local business in the early morning hours of April 17.
Upon arrival, deputies found the business had been broken into and multiple ATM’s were tampered with.
While conducting an investigation, a deputy saw a vehicle exiting a nearby parking with without its lights on.
A traffic stop was conducted and 66-year-old Clayton Monroe of Hartwick was identified as a suspect in the burglary.
Monroe was arrested and taken to the Otsego County Correctional Facility.
Deputies say once inside the facility, Monroe allegedly failed to comply with the booking procedures and in the process, a correction officer suffered an injury that required medical attention at Bassett Hospital.
Monroe is facing the following charges:
- Burglary 3rd degree (2 counts) – Felony
- Grand Larceny 3rd degree – Felony
- Criminal Mischief 3rd degree – Felony
- Assault 2nd degree – Felony
- Criminal Mischief 4th degree (2 counts) – Misdemeanor
- Possession of Burglar Tools – Misdemeanor
- Assault 3rd degree – Misdemeanor
- Multiple misdemeanor charges
Deputies say additional information obtained through the course of the investigation linked Monroe to multiple burglaries and larcenies that happened in Otsego County.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.
Monroe was arraigned and sent to the Otsego County jail on $250 cash bail.