If you've ever wanted to take a trip to Jurassic Park, your time has come. The land of dinosaurs comes to life when Jurassic World Live tour comes to New York.

Take a trip to Isla Nublar and join forces with a team of scientists to save an all-new dinosaur, from a terrible fate. You'll experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty T. rex.

The live tour will be be at NYCB, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale March 12-22. There will be special effects, including strobe lights and theatrical fog, "along with the wonder and thrills the Jurassic World brand is known for," according to the Live Tour website.

Tickets range from $15 to $50 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

Get more information at Jurassic World Tour Live.