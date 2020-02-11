Dinosaurs Roaring Into Central New York This Weekend

You can experience what it would feel like to stand next to a dinosaur back in the day, without fear of getting eaten, when the dinos come to the New York State Fairgrounds' Expo Center.

Jurassic Quest has the largest group of life-size, museum-quality dinosaurs in North America--and they actually move! The exhibition features 80 life-size creatures from baby dinosaurs to gigantic beasts, with the newest being a 50-foot long Megalodon. There will also be T-Rex and Triceratops fossil digs, a Dino bounce area, crafts and face painting.

The exhibit comes to central New York for just one weekend, February 14 from 3 to 8 p.m., February 15 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and February 16 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 for anyone under 64 and $20 for seniors and first responders with appropriate IDs. You can purchase tickets online through Jurassic Quest's website or at the door day-of, as long as it doesn't sell out.