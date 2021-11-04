Special Never Before Seen Dinosaurs Exhibit Coming To Buffalo

You've seen dinosaur exhibits before. But this one promises to bring some dinosaurs that you've never seen. And it's coming to the 716 next year.

People love dinosaurs.

It's simple as that. From the time when we were little kids, many of us have just been in awe of what could have roamed the earth millions of years ago. The thought that these humungous creatures once walked in the same places where we live is incredible.

If you're one of those people that like to get up close to life-size replicas of what some of these animals could have looked like, get ready to buy your tickets for the newest exhibit coming to the Buffalo Museum of Science. It's called "Antarctic Dinosaurs: The Exhibition" It's travelling from the Chicago Field Museum to Buffalo in February. The tickets go on sale on December 1st.

While you've seen some of the big ones in the past, the T-Rex, Stegasaurus, and the one that's so popular from the Jurassic Park movies, the velociraptor, you may not have seen these ones.

That's because this exhibit focuses on fossils and dinosaurs that have been found in the antarctic. Included in the exhibit are real fossils from the Antarctic that you'll be able to touch and a 25-foot long Cryolophosaurus (which is a predator so I'm sure it looks scary!).

They're expecting these tickets to sell out and they're subject to availability, so they're encouraging people to buy them in advance.

Exhibit Pricing:

Adults: $24

Adults: $24 Children (Ages 2-17): $21

Children (Ages 2-17): $21 Seniors, Students and Military: $21

Seniors, Students and Military: $21 Museum Members: $6

For more info on the exhibit, or a link to get your tickets on December 1st, click here!

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

LOOK: 20 tips to help your houseplants survive the winter

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.