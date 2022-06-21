LIVING AFTER MIDNIGHT: Win Tickets to Judas Priest in Albany

It's time to dust off your leather-- Judas Priest is screaming into the MVP Arena in Albany on Saturday, October 15th!

The Rob Halford-led Judas Priest are celebrating "50 Heavy Metal Years" and will feature fellow rock giants Queensrÿche as openers.

"Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!" -Rob Halford

WANNA WIN TICKETS? YOU NEED TO 'LIVE AFTER MIDNIGHT'!

WOUR wants to hook you up with tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime concert... and we're gonna make you stay up late to do it!

Starting on JUNE 28th, TUESDAY MORNING (LATE MONDAY NIGHT) at MIDNIGHT (12:00a.m.), Will Phillips on 96.9 WOUR will be giving out a trivia question. The first person to answer that trivia question through the WOUR app will win a pair of tickets to see Judas Priest at the MVP Arena in Albany!

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, June 24th at 10a.m.

Judas Priest was formed in Birmingham, England in 1970 and completely changed the landscape of heavy metal music. Albums such as "Sad Wings of Destiny" (1976), "Sin After Sin" (1977), and "Hell Bent for Leather" (1978) are considered seminal works in the heavy metal genre.

Earlier this year, Judas Priest was finally announced for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2022 class, despite being eligible for 25 years. Both their fans and their peers felt the honor was insultingly overdue. The induction ceremony is set to take place on November 5th in Los Angeles, just a few weeks after their Albany gig.

Priest members Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis will be on hand for the ceremony.

JUDAS PRIEST FALL 2022 U.S Tour dates:

October 13 in Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale

October 15th in Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

October 16 in Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway

October 18 in Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans

October 19 in Wikes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

October 21 in Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center

October 22 in Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre

October 24 in Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 25 in Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

October 27 in Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater

October 29 in Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline

October 30 in Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center

November 1 in Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

November 2 in Rapid City, SD @ The Monument

November 7 in Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center

November 8 in Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena

November 10 in Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

November 12 in Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena

November 13 in St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

November 15 in Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

November 17 in Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

November 18 in Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Canes River Center

November 20 in Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

November 22 & 23 in San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

November 25 in Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

November 26 in Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street

November 28 in Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena

November 29 in Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

