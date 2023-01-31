What Is “The Josh Allen Curse” And Can It Be Broken?

There are some who say there is something called "The Josh Allen Curse." If you're wondering if it's real, it is. And it's been happening for four years now.

The Buffalo Bills have been to the playoffs every year since Josh Allen joined the team in 2018. People forget, he didn't end the drought, but he has helped us stay out of another one.

And along the way, evidently, some people think that a curse may have been developed. If you believe in things like curses, this one is going to be a little too real to be just a coincidence.

There are a couple of ways to look at this curse. The first is to show that it's not good for other teams. Here's the curse - Every team that has beaten Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills in the playoffs has gone on to lose the following game. Whether that's the Super Bowl, or one of the games before that, every team that has beaten the Bills while Josh Allen has been their quarterback has had their championship dreams shattered the following game.

The first year Allen was in the playoffs (2019 season), the Bills lost to the Houston Texans. They lost the following week in the divisional round to the Chiefs.

The second year Allen was in the playoffs (2020 season), the Bills lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs then lost the Super Bowl to the Buccaneers 31-9.

The third year Allen was in the playoffs (2021 season), the Bills lost to the Chiefs again in the divisional round (this was the ":13 seconds" game). The Chiefs went on to lose to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

The fourth year Allen was in the playoffs (2022 season), the Bills lost to the Bengals in the divisional round. The Bengals then went on to lose to the Chiefs.

It's real. Every team that the Bills lose to in the playoffs goes on to then lose the following game.

Here's what stinks for Bills fans. The Bills keep losing in the playoffs! The Josh Allen Curse isn't something that we necessarily want to break. But we don't want it to keep happening either. We would prefer to just not lose to those teams in the playoffs.

