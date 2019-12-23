You Can Buy These 4 Last Minute CNY Restaurant Gift Cards
Looking for a super last minute Christmas gift? I mean, the family is over and you need to buy something quick?
Currently, there are 4 restaurants in CNY offering amazing deals on gift cards and gift certificates with Seize The Deal:
1) Tom Cavallo's
- You can buy a $50 gift certificate for only $35.
- You can buy a $20 gift certificate for only $10.
2) Estate At 169
- You can buy a $20 gift certificate for only $8.
3) Shade Bar And Grill
- You can buy a $20 gift certificate for only $14.
- You can buy a $50 gift certificate for only $35.
4) Swifty's
- You can buy a $20 gift certificate for only $10.