You Can Buy These 4 Last Minute CNY Restaurant Gift Cards

Looking for a super last minute Christmas gift? I mean, the family is over and you need to buy something quick?

Currently, there are 4 restaurants in CNY offering amazing deals on gift cards and gift certificates with Seize The Deal:

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

1) Tom Cavallo's

- You can buy a $50 gift certificate for only $35.

- You can buy a $20 gift certificate for only $10.

2) Estate At 169

- You can buy a $20 gift certificate for only $8.

3) Shade Bar And Grill

- You can buy a $20 gift certificate for only $14.

- You can buy a $50 gift certificate for only $35.

4) Swifty's

- You can buy a $20 gift certificate for only $10.